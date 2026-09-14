Odisha BJP gears up for Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, focus laid on taking campaign to beneficiaries

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended a marathon meeting at the state BJP headquarters here on Sunday shortly after returning from his UAE trip to review preparations for the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal, Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, national in-charge of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Sanjay Jaiswal, ministers, several MLAs and state office-bearers attended the meeting.

The preparations at both the organisational and government levels for the campaign, which will be held from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and completion of 25 years in public service, were reviewed. The meeting focused on coordinating the party’s organisational machinery with government departments to ensure that the campaign reaches beneficiaries across the state.

Majhi is understood to have discussed the preparedness for implementing various programmes during his nearly four-hour stay at the party headquarters. Jaiswal had earlier held a coordination meeting through video-conferencing with all BJP district presidents on September 8, outlining the campaign roadmap, organisational arrangements and welfare-delivery strategy.