Odisha BJP gears up for Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, focus laid on taking campaign to beneficiaries

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended a marathon meeting at the state BJP headquarters here on Sunday shortly after returning from his UAE trip to review preparations for the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.
State BJP president Manmohan Samal, Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, national in-charge of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Sanjay Jaiswal, ministers, several MLAs and state office-bearers attended the meeting.
The preparations at both the organisational and government levels for the campaign, which will be held from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and completion of 25 years in public service, were reviewed. The meeting focused on coordinating the party’s organisational machinery with government departments to ensure that the campaign reaches beneficiaries across the state.
Majhi is understood to have discussed the preparedness for implementing various programmes during his nearly four-hour stay at the party headquarters. Jaiswal had earlier held a coordination meeting through video-conferencing with all BJP district presidents on September 8, outlining the campaign roadmap, organisational arrangements and welfare-delivery strategy.
The campaign envisages a range of public outreach activities, including blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, health camps and a ‘Seva Yatra’ to directly connect with beneficiaries of central and state government schemes.
Several state government departments have also issued instructions for implementing programmes linked to the campaign. The Housing and Urban Development department has directed municipal commissioners and executive officers of municipalities and NACs to undertake the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)-2026 campaign under the theme ‘Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat’.
Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik also briefed officials on the proposed ‘Seva Setu’ programme, under which eligible beneficiaries will be identified and linked with central and state welfare schemes. Officials have been asked to prepare block-wise programme calendars and beneficiary databases to facilitate enrolment through camps and outreach programmes.