Odisha: Man held for stealing gold ornaments, other valuables from train passenger

BERHAMPUR: The Government Railway Police (GRP), Berhampur on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of stealing a bag containing gold ornaments and other articles, from a passenger travelling in Prashanti Express train two days back.

The accused was identified as Kanhu Sahu of Kulada village under Bhanjanagar police limits. Around Rs 4 lakh cash, gold ornaments, a laptop and three mobile phones were seized from his possession. His brother, Tutu Sahu to whom the accused had given the stolen articles, is currently absconding, said police.

As per GRP IIC Santosh Bahinipati, they registered a case on September 10 basing on the complaint of one Shailaja Kumari Vishwal (39) of Visakhapatnam that her bag was stolen while she was travelling in an AC coach in Prashanti Express.

During investigation, police examined the CCTV footages, obtained the photos of Sahu and nabbed him on the day while he was alighting from Junagarh Express train at platform no 2 of Berhampur railway station.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to have stolen the bag from the woman, besides being involved in several train thefts in the past. Police said Sahu previously worked in the pantry car of Prashanti Express but was terminated after allegedly being involved in criminal activities.

During searches, police initially recovered three mobile phones and a gold ring from his possession. As per Sahu, after removing the valuables, he allegedly discarded the bag in the coach.