Odisha: Safeguards for tribal land sought

MALKANGIRI: The District Adivasi Samaj Mahasangh on Sunday submitted a nine-point charter of demands to the Malkangiri collector seeking protection of the constitutional rights of tribal communities, strengthening of self-governance and safeguards for tribal land and natural resources.

The memorandum, submitted on the occasion of Adivasi Rights Day, demanded that Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Vidyalayas be established at panchayat headquarters or in tribal-dominated villages. It also sought mandatory approval of gram sabhas before acquisition of land in tribal areas.

The organisation alleged that some people were obtaining fake ST certificates and availing benefits meant for tribal communities. It demanded a high-level inquiry into such cases and a stronger verification mechanism for issuing tribal certificates.

It demanded expeditious distribution of individual and community forest rights titles to eligible tribals and traditional forest dwellers under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Citing provisions of the PESA Act, it sought a complete halt to the alleged illegal extraction and transportation of sand, stone, soil, timber and morrum without the consent of gram sabhas.