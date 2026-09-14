Seminar on pollination organised in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Environmental degradation driven by deforestation, mining, industrialisation, pollution, excessive use of pesticides, urbanisation and climate change is posing a growing threat to beneficial insects and birds, particularly pollinators, experts said at a seminar in the capital city on Sunday.

The seminar, organised by the Orissa Environmental Society (OES) on the theme ‘Environmental Degradation: Impact on Pollination’, highlighted the critical role of bees, butterflies, moths, beetles and certain flies in maintaining ecological balance, biodiversity and agricultural productivity.

Former professor and ICAR-Emeritus Scientist at OUAT Chitta Ranjan Satapathy said the destruction of forests, grasslands and flowering plants was reducing the natural habitats and food sources available to pollinators. He cautioned that excessive and indiscriminate use of chemical pesticides can kill beneficial insects along with targeted pests, while air and water pollution can affect insect health and reproduction.

Experts said a decline in pollinator populations could have serious consequences for food production, biodiversity and ecosystem stability. The programme was held under the chairmanship of OES president Sundara Narayana Patro, who stressed the need for greater public awareness and conservation initiatives.