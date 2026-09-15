12-day Ganesh Puja kickstarts in Talcher town

ANGUL: Festive fervour has gripped Talcher owing to the commencement of the 12-day-long Ganesh Puja on Monday, with thousands of people from far and wide arriving in the town to join the revelry.

The entire town adorned a bridal look on the day, specially the five-km stretch from Handidhua Chhak to Badadanda Sahi, which was dotted with colourful welcome arches and decorative lights. Sources said around 80 pandals have been set up across the town this year. The innovative pandals at First Gate, Bypass Chhak and Hatatota have become the major attraction for people.

Several cultural programmes have been planned during the course of these 12 days to entertain the people. Around three meetings chaired by Talcher sub-collector Ashish Ranjan Sahoo were held to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made by police under the direction of Angul SP Rahul Jain to ensure maintenance of law and order. Around 10 platoons of police forces have been deployed for the purpose.