‘Dr Bansidhar Panda Gold Medal’ awarded to Manas Nayak at NIT Rourkela convocation

BHUBANESWAR: Manas Nayak, a student of metallurgical and materials engineering at NIT in Rourkela, has been awarded ‘Dr Bansidhar Panda Gold Medal’. Nayak received the medal during the institute’s 24th annual convocation held on September 12. NITI Aayog member Professor Abhay Karandikar was the chief guest at the convocation.

The gold medal was instituted in 2019 in memory of IMFA founder Dr Bansidhar Panda and is awarded annually to the topper of the batch in the BTech programme in the field of metallurgical and materials engineering at NIT Rourkela.

A research scientist educated at Harvard University and Michigan Technological University, Dr Panda had a lifelong commitment to technical education and institution-building. He also served as chairman of the board of governors of NIT Rourkela from 2002 to 2007.

In recognition of his contribution to industry and the metallurgical landscape of Odisha, NIT Rourkela conferred an honorary doctorate on him in 2015. IMFA established the endowment to carry forward Dr Panda’s commitment to recognise excellence in metallurgy and inspire future generations of engineers.

IMFA chief human resources officer Sanjaya Kumar Satapathy said, “Dr Bansidhar Panda Gold Medal recognises academic excellence in the field of metallurgical and materials engineering and encourages young engineers to pursue excellence with purpose. We congratulate Manas Nayak and wish him success in his future endeavours.”