Land fraud: ‘Mastermind’ among three more arrested in Nuapada district

NUAPADA : The scope of the alleged Chandopala land fraud case in Nuapada has widened with Komna police arresting three more persons, including the alleged mastermind of the 4.40-acre deal and two purported land brokers. The total number of persons arrested in the case has risen to seven.

According to Komna IIC Sriballab Sahu, the alleged mastermind, Santosh Kumar Duria, was arrested from his native Pendraban village on Sunday night. The other two accused, Ram Lal Panda of Karangamal village under Boden police station limits and his associate, Jaysen Bag, were apprehended from Tikhali Chhak. All three were forwarded to court on Monday.

Police said accused Panda is the president of the managing committee of a private college and the sarpanch of Karangamal panchayat. The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent sale of land at Chandopala under Komna tehsil, belonging to actual owners Satyanarayan Pradhan and his sister Kumudini. The alleged fraud came to light when Satyanarayan discovered his land was sold without his knowledge and someone had impersonated him in the process.

The case was initially registered on the complaint of then Komna sub-registrar Sarbeswar Jal. Satyanarayan had earlier traced one of the accused Dumal Rana, who allegedly impersonated him and handed him over to police. Later police arrested Deomati Majhi, who allegedly impersonated Kumudini, with purported brokers Dullav Nial of Solbandh and Tulasi Rana.