Odisha CM Majhi greets people on Nuakhai, makes ‘light a diya’ appeal for September 17

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Nuakhai, describing the agrarian festival as a symbol of Odisha’s culture, prosperity and unity.

In a video message, Majhi said, Nuakhai brings new hopes, and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of all people. “The Nuakhai Bhetghat (family reunion) reflects the state’s strong tradition of family and community bonding,” he said.

Majhi urged students, youth, workers, farmers and soldiers to dedicate themselves to their respective responsibilities and contribute to building a developed Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047.

He also appealed to people to light an ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ (lamp of blessings) on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and convey their gratitude for his five decades of public service.

Majhi said the prime minister has devoted his life to building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India. He described Modi’s journey as five decades of service and 25 years of leadership as chief minister and prime minister.

He appealed to every family in the state to light a lamp at home, a temple or another prominent place on September 17 and offer prayers for Modi’s long and healthy life.

He also urged people who have benefited from government’s welfare schemes to make the occasion an expression of gratitude by sharing photographs and videos of the lamps on social media. Majhi said the collective blessings of the people will strengthen Modi’s resolve and contribute to accelerating the country’s development journey towards a Viksit Bharat.