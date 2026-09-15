Odisha: JNV Panikoili hosts its first National Youth Parliament

JAJPUR: PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Panikoili in Jajpur district on Sunday organised its first National Youth Parliament on the school premises.

The function was organised with an aim to provide a platform for young minds to deliberate on pressing socio-political issues while gaining hands-on exposure to Indian parliamentary procedures.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, BJD MP Sulata Deo said such platforms play a vital role in familiarising students with the functioning of parliamentary democracy.

She also enlightened the students on the importance of Parliament as a symbol of democracy and described the parliamentary form of democracy as the best form of governance in the world. “Such programmes provide a platform for young minds to converge and showcase their eloquence, critical thinking and leadership skills,” Deo added.

Panikoili IIC Purna Chandra Pattayat joined the event as a special guest. The school principal, teachers and other staff were present.