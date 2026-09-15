Odisha: Man spends year’s allowance on Nuakhai gifts for 108 families

SAMBALPUR: Jujumura Samiti member Jayanta Pradhan has put his money where his heart is, on Nuakhai. Pradhan has spent around Rs 1.08 lakh, equivalent to his one-year allowance as a Samiti member, on an assortment of items for 108 economically-weaker families of his panchayat ahead of the agricultural and harvest festival.

The packets for the families comprise sarees, gamchhas, rice, sugar, flour and other essential grocery items needed for celebrating the festival. The packets were distributed at a programme at the Jujumura RMC premises on Monday.

Nuakhai is a time when families come together to celebrate the new harvest and prepare a special meal. “For families with limited means, meeting the additional expenses of Nuakhai can be difficult. They often have to choose between buying new clothes, purchasing new grain, or meeting other household needs. They cannot afford everything at once,” Pradhan said, adding that his initiative was aimed at helping the families celebrate the festival without feeling pressured.

He said his gesture was as a member of the community rather than simply as an elected representative. “I became a Samiti member because of the votes of the people of my panchayat. So, I felt that my year’s allowance should also go back to them. During Nuakhai, I have taken responsibility for these families like a son and a brother. Their blessings will be a blessing for my family,” he said.

The beneficiaries expressed happiness over the gifts. Locals appreciated Pradhan’s gesture.