Odisha: NGT fines chief secretary, six officials Rs 10,000 each for delay in filing replies

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal’s East Zone bench has imposed a total fine of Rs 70,000 on seven senior government officials, including state chief secretary, for failing to file their responses in a case alleging environmental violations by a stone crusher unit under Dharmasala tehsil in Jajpur district.

The bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members A Senthil Vel, Afroz Ahmad and Ishwar Singh granted the officials one final opportunity to file their replies within one month, subject to payment of Rs 10,000 each.

The Rs 10,000 fine has been imposed individually on the chief secretary, additional chief secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management department, additional chief secretary of Forest & Environment department, SP Jajpur, Dharmasala tehsildar, deputy director of mines, Jajpur and deputy director general of Forests, MoEFCC, regional office, Bhubaneswar. Jajpur collector, who is also a party to the case, has submitted his response affidavit.

The order came on a fresh petition filed by way of interlocutory application (IA) filed by Urbashi Jena and two others. The petitioners, in the IA, sought a direction to the deputy director of mines, Jajpur, to assess the minerals excavated from the quarry concerned from December 26, 2025, till date and calculate environmental compensation for alleged illegal mining.