Odisha: Protest to halt land transfer to Andhra for Neradi barrage

BERHAMPUR: Opposition is mounting in Rayagada district over the proposed transfer of 106 acre of government land in Odisha to Andhra Pradesh for the Neradi barrage project on the Vansadhara river.

The Dandakaranya Development Mahamancha staged a silent satyagraha in front of the Gunupur sub-collector’s office on Monday, demanding an immediate halt to the land transfer and protection of Odisha’s water rights. The organisation expressed concern that the proposed barrage could lead to backflow, waterlogging and increased flood risks in the Vansadhara basin, potentially affecting agriculture and livelihoods in downstream areas.

Gunupur MLA Satyajit Gamang, who joined the protest, also demanded that the proposed mega irrigation project at Panidangar in the upper reaches of the Gudari area be made operational without further delay.

Mahamancha president Gourachandra Tripathy said people of the undivided Koraput and Gajapati regions could no longer tolerate continued neglect of their interests. He said legal action would also be pursued if necessary.

Manoj Patra, a senior member of the organisation, said, “If we remain silent today, the next generation will ask what we did when land, water and livelihoods were being lost.”

The protesters demanded that the land-transfer process remains suspended until the legal position surrounding the project is clear. They pointed out that Odisha has raised objections before the Supreme Court and that a related special leave petition is pending. They also sought publication of the project’s complete design and plans, an independent technical assessment, a detailed evaluation of possible waterlogging and flood impact, and a written assurance protecting the water rights and interests of Odisha’s farmers.

Senior advocate Brahmananda Patnaik, GIET academic Chandradhwaj Panda, former MLA Raghunath Gamang, retired chief engineer Shibanarayan Panda, representatives of the Vansadhara Suraksha Manch, among others, participated in the protest.