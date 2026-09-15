Seventh Odisha Tourism Conclave on October 23

BHUBANESWAR: The 7th Odisha Tourism Conclave-2026 will be organised by the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) in Bhubaneswar on October 23.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida will inaugurate the event while Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will grace the valedictory ceremony.

The day-long conclave will bring together policymakers, political leaders, tourism experts, hoteliers, travel trade professionals, investors and other stakeholders from across the tourism and hospitality ecosystem to deliberate on making tourism a major engine of investment, employment generation and economic growth in the state.

Deliberations will take place on measures to attract large-scale private investment for creating world-class hotels, resorts and tourism infrastructure, increasing domestic and international tourist footfalls, strengthening air connectivity, promoting Odisha’s rich Buddhist tourism potential and encouraging tourists to spend more time in the state.

“The conclave will focus on positioning Odisha as a competitive destination for international travellers. It will offer a common platform to the government and the tourism industry to exchange ideas, identify emerging opportunities and formulate actionable recommendations for accelerating tourism development in Odisha,” HRAO chairman JK Mohanty said.

Mohanty said the state government has been taking several proactive and forward-looking initiatives to promote tourism, recognising the state’s immense potential in spiritual, heritage, Buddhist, coastal, eco, wildlife, tribal, adventure and MICE tourism. Development of new destinations, improvement of tourism infrastructure, better connectivity and diversification of tourism products are expected to further increase tourist footfalls, length of stay and tourist expenditure, he said.