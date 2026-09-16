Bomb attack sparks tension in Odisha's Kukudakhandi after sword assault on youth; police detain suspects

BERHAMPUR: Tension gripped Kukudakhandi under Berhampur Sadar police limits on Monday evening hours after a series of bomb were hurled in Bauri Street attack following a sword assault on a youth.

The youth was reportedly assaulted with a sword on the Kukudakhandi main road and suffered minor injuries in the attack, which led to tension in the area. The situation escalated in the evening when a group of miscreants allegedly arrived in Bauri Sahi on five motorcycles and hurled three bombs.

While one of the bombs exploded, two others reportedly failed to detonate, residents said. The attackers fled the spot on their motorcycles following the bombing. Villagers chased them and pelted stones at the fleeing men, following which two of the suspects fell of their bikes and were captured. They were later rescued by Sadar police during a late-night operation.

Police said the two were taken for medical treatment. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the main accused was detained and further investigation was underway. Efforts were on to apprehend other persons allegedly involved in the attack, he added. However, police didn’t reveal the identity of the accused.

The incidents triggered panic and anger among residents, who alleged that the attackers entered the locality with the intention of creating fear. A peace committee meeting was held in the village on Tuesday in the presence of Digapahandi MLA Siddhant Mohapatra and senior police officials to defuse tension in the locality.