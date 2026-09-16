Ex-Berhampur Municipal Corporation mayor’s brother among four held with pistol

BERHAMPUR: Gosaninuagaon police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including the brother of former Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) mayor, on charges of planning criminal activities in the area and seized a pistol from them.

The accused are Chandra Sekhar Das (44) of Salia Bandh Sahi, Kailash Mahanty (49) of Old Berhampur, Situn Sahu (25) of Balajipentha Sahi and Debashish Patro (30) of Kalua Sahi. Notably, Chandra Sekhar is the younger brother of former BeMC mayor Siba Sankar Das, who was arrested in connection with the murder of BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabasa Panda.

Following a tip-off about the assembly of armed men at a house near Gosaninuagaon Main Road on Monday evening, a police team led by SI G R Das, cordoned off the suspected hideout in the presence of an executive magistrate and witnesses.

They then arrested the accused and seized a silver-coloured pistol without a magazine, from the spot. At least four phones, two motorcycles and cash amounting to Rs 66,720 were also seized.

The pistol reportedly belongs to Chandra Sekhar. Police are investigating their criminal antecedents, the purpose of the gathering and the source of the firearm.