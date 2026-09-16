Nuakhai celebrated with fervour, gaiety in Western Odisha

SAMBALPUR/ROURKELA: Nuakhai was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm across Western Odisha, with families and communities coming together on Tuesday to offer the season’s first harvest to their presiding deities and share the new grain.

In Sambalpur, the Nabanna offering was made to Goddess Samaleswari at the Samaleswari Temple between 9.40 am and 9.54 am, as per the pre-decided auspicious time. The offering, prepared from the first harvest of the season, was dedicated to the deity, following which Nabanna was also offered to 115 other deities worshipped in the temple premises.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Samaleswari and prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity for their families. Following the temple rituals, families across Sambalpur sat together for the feast. The traditional Nuakhai Juhar-Bhet followed the meal, with younger members paying their respects to elders and seeking their blessings.

People dressed in new clothes and observed traditional rituals, while homes were filled with the aroma of pitha and other festive delicacies. The beats of traditional instruments, including ghanta, conch shells and panchabadya, resonated across different parts of Sambalpur.

In the tribal hinterland of Sundargarh, Nuakhai was also marked as an occasion to honour women, reconnect with culture and tradition, promote social equality and celebrate collective living.