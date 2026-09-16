Odisha Dy CM flags off BJP youth wing's 'Seva Sankalp' yatra

BHUBANESWAR: The youth wing of the state BJP is set to undertake a 1,800-km journey from Varanasi to Vadnagar as part of the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday, from Thursday.

Thirty youths from different districts of the state will participate in the 25-day-long journey which aims to showcase the transformation witnessed in Gujarat and across the country during Modi’s tenure as Gujarat chief minister and prime minister.

Inaugurating the yatra, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the participating youths will get an opportunity to witness the development and changes in people’s lives over the past 25 years.

“The youth will be witnesses to the transformation of the country and return with a renewed commitment towards building a developed Odisha and India,” she said.

The journey, to be led by state BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Soumya Ranjan Nayak, will cover the route from Varanasi to Gujarat. It will terminate at Vadnagar, the native town of Modi in Mehsana district of Gujarat.

The Yuva Morcha team led by state unit president Abhilash Panda began their journey from Bhubaneswar to Varanasi on Tuesday after paying obeisance at the Lingaraj temple here. Panda said the journey would focus on three themes - water, people and service. The participants will also engage in cultural exchanges during the programme, he added.