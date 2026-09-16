Patient’s death sparks tension at hospital as kin stage dharna alleging negligence in Odisha

CUTTACK: Tension erupted at the Satyam Hospital in Jagatpur on Tuesday following the death of a 60-year-old patient, with his family members staging dharna alleging medical negligence.

The deceased was identified as Bijay Panda of Bhubanpur in Jagatpur. As per sources, Panda was rushed to the hospital at around 9 pm on Monday after he reportedly complained of pain in the abdomen. However, his health condition deteriorated following which he was admitted to the ICU where he succumbed the same night.

Following Panda’s death, his family members staged dharna on the hospital premises alleging that no doctor was available to treat him and he was attended to by the other medical staff. They also questioned the treatment provided to Panda.

The deceased’s niece, Suchismita, said, “The hospital staff took him to the ICU claiming he had developed severe acidity, and hence he was in the ICU. Later, they put him on ventilator support.”

As per Suchismita, when their family arranged an ambulance to shift Panda to another hospital, they were told that he had suffered cardiac arrest while in the ICU and was being administered CPR. “They also warned us that shifting him in that stage would be risky. The hospital staff did not even allow us to enter the ICU and when we forcibly entered, they said he might die any moment,” she alleged.

Hospital owner Sumit Kumar Lenka refuted the claims of medical negligence. “When the patient arrived, his oxygen level had dropped significantly. So, without waiting for other procedures, including formal consent, he was shifted to the ICU so that his life could be saved. After two hours, the patient passed away,” he alleged.

Jagatpur IIC Prasant Kumar Sasmal said as the deceased’s family staged dharna, police personnel were deployed at the hospital to prevent law and order situation. Later basing on the FIR lodged by Panda’s son, Soumya Ranjan Panda, they registered a case.