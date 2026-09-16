Rahul Gandhi to hold 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Odisha next month

BHUBANESWAR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Odisha in October to hold his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign and interact with students and youth over education, employment and other social issues affecting them.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday told mediapersons that the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will attend the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Bhubaneswar. Over 20,000 youths and students will take part in the programme, Das said.

Stating that the programme will focus on issues like quality education, unemployment, rising prices, social justice and the future of youths, the OPCC president said the party will reconnect with the Gen Z, young and first-time voters.

Das also said keeping the panchayat elections in view, the party has lined up a series of marathon programmes in the next few months to strengthen its organisation from booth to block-level. The Congress will launch a statewide padayatra from Nabarangpur district on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The march will focus on tribal and backward regions and highlight local issues, he said and added that senior leaders, legislators and workers will participate in it.

Besides Rahul, the OPCC is also planning to invite other senior leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for campaigning between January and February next year. Das said training programmes will be conducted for Congress workers, followed by massive public meetings.