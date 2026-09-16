SiCSem gets Falta SEZ nod for Rs 3K crore Odisha semicon manufacturing facility.

BHUBANESWAR: The unit approval committee (UAC) of the Falta Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has approved the proposal of SiCSem Pvt Ltd to establish an integrated silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing facility at IDCO’s Infovalley-II in Khurda district with a proposed investment of about Rs 3,006 crore.

The project, spread over 21.8 acre in the notified area of IDCO-2 SEZ at Arisol under Jatni tehsil, will manufacture SiC diodes and SiC MOSFETs. The facility will have integrated capabilities covering fabrication, assembly, testing, marking and packaging of semiconductor devices.

SiCSem has proposed plant and machinery investment of Rs 3,006.25 crore, including Rs 792.63 crore in indigenous equipment and Rs 2,213.63 crore in imported equipment. The company has projected exports of Rs 27,043 crore over the first five years of operations, according to its application submitted to the SEZ authorities.

The proposal was approved at a recent meeting at Gopalpur in Ganjam district chaired by Deen Bandhu Singh, chairman, zonal development commissioner of Falta SEZ. SiCSem had submitted its application on August 14, 2026, seeking approval for a new SEZ unit for manufacturing SiC diodes and SiC MOSFETs.

The proposed facility will come up over about 22 acre in the notified area of IDCO-2 SEZ at Infovalley-II, Arisol, under Jatni tehsil of Khurda district. The company has projected direct employment of 1,270 people.

The project is one of the semiconductor manufacturing proposals approved by the Union cabinet under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in August 2025.