Tobacco, alcohol consumption higher in southern and tribal districts of Odisha: NFHS

BHUBANESWAR: Tobacco and alcohol consumption among people aged 15 years and above has declined across Odisha between 2019-21 and 2023-24 period, though multiple southern and tribal districts continue to record high prevalence rate, the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 (2023-24) report has revealed.

At the state-level, the percentage of women aged 15 years and above using tobacco declined from 26.1 per cent (pc) in 2019-21 to 22.8 pc in 2023-24, while among men, tobacco use dropped from 51.7 pc to 48.3 pc during the same period.

Alcohol consumption too, has reduced. The percentage of women consuming alcohol fell from 4.3 pc to 3.1 pc, while among men it declined from 28.7 pc to 26.8 pc.

District-level figures, however, revealed a more complex picture with significant variations. While most districts recorded a decline in tobacco use, Malkangiri emerged as a major exception, where tobacco consumption increased among both men and women. Among women, tobacco use increased from 33.5 pc in 2019-21 to 37.5 pc in 2023-24, while among men it increased from 54.9 pc to 60.3 pc.

In alcohol consumption too, Malkangiri continues to record one of the highest levels of consumption among women, though its percentage has dropped from 18.4 pc to 13 pc. Among men, alcohol consumption fell from 42.1 pc to 36.5 pc.

Kandhamal and Rayagada present another significant trend, with tobacco and alcohol consumption increasing among both sexes. In Kandhamal, tobacco use among women increased marginally from 25.5 pc to 25.7 pc, while among men it rose from 52 pc to 55.5 pc.