Union Minister Pradhan partakes Nabanna, calls for commitment to nutritional security

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday called for a collective commitment to ensure nutritional security for every child and mother, saying the true fulfilment of Nuakhai lay in ensuring access to nutritious food for the next generation.

Pradhan visited the residence of BJP Sambalpur district president Ramachandra Meher, where he joined party workers and Meher’s family in partaking of Nabanna. The former Union minister later visited the Samaleswari temple and offered prayers before participating in Nabanna celebrations with delegates from different parts of the country, intellectuals, members of the Rangabati Forum and journalists.

Addressing a special programme organised by the Rangabati Forum, Pradhan spoke about the significance of Nuakhai and Sambalpur’s rich art, culture and traditions. He urged people to make collective efforts to strengthen Sambalpur’s identity and promote its cultural heritage and tourism potential.

The former Union minister also attended Nuakhai Bhetghat programmes organised by the Marwari Yuva Manch, Odisha Sanskrutika Samaj and other social and cultural organisations.

Pradhan said Nuakhai was not merely a festival but an integral part of Odisha’s cultural identity and a celebration of affection, respect and social bonding. Paying tribute to farmers, he said their hard work and sacrifice made the festival possible and reflected the deep relationship between agriculture, nature and human civilisation.