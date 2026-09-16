Upper Kolab reservoir water level drops amid deficient rainfall, Odisha farmers face irrigation concerns

JEYPORE: The water level in the Upper Kolab reservoir continues to remain considerably lower than the same time last year amid concerns over deficient rainfall in its catchment areas.

The situation has raised apprehension among farmers dependent on the reservoir for irrigation during the kharif and upcoming rabi seasons. As per the latest reservoir position, the water level stood at 852.94 metre on Tuesday, with live storage of 496.794 million cubic metre which was 53.13 per cent of its capacity. During the corresponding period last year, the reservoir had a water level of 856.06 metre and live storage of 752.299 MCM, around 80.46 per cent of its capacity.

The reservoir has recorded cumulative rainfall of 870 mm so far this year, while no rainfall was received in the catchment areas in the last 24 hours.

Upper Kolab Head Works division in-charge superintendent engineer Sambhunath Sahu said, “The present water level and live storage of the reservoir are lower compared to the corresponding period last year. Rainfall in the catchment areas has also been deficient, which has affected the inflow into the reservoir,” Sahu said.

However, Sahu expressed hope that the situation would improve if the region receives good rainfall in the coming days. “We are hopeful that the water level will rise over the next few days if there is adequate rainfall in the catchment areas,” he added.

The Upper Kolab irrigation system caters to around 42,500 hectares during the kharif season and another 25,000 hectares during rabi.