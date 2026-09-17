CM Mohan Majhi launches development projects worth Rs 960 crore in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 50 projects worth around Rs 960 crore in Sambalpur, covering key sectors including roads, buildings, health, sports, rural development and irrigation.

Attending a programme at Gangadhar Meher University, Majhi dedicated 15 projects worth Rs 133.47 crore to the public and laid stones for 35 new ones involving an investment of Rs 825.83 crore.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said Sambalpur is a symbol of the art, culture and traditions of western Odisha and a key centre of the state government’s development journey towards its vision of ‘Samrudha Odisha 2036’.

He said in January this year, projects worth Rs 948 crore were launched in Sambalpur along with 50 new electric buses. Besides, Rs 238.14 crore had been earmarked for Ainthapali bus terminal and its maintenance for 10 years.

Majhi said the government is taking steps to address drinking water shortage and the recurring jaundice problem in Sambalpur city. Under AMRUT 2.0, a Rs 450-crore ‘Drink from Tap’ project is being implemented to provide 100 million litres of treated water to 41 wards.

He said work on Burla and Hirakud ring roads and Remed-Hirakud four-lane road was progressing rapidly. Around Rs 1,910 crore worth of development works had been undertaken in Sambalpur between January and September this year.