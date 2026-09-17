DNA profiling can ascertain orangutans’ species, origin at Odisha's Nandankanan zoo

BHUBANESWAR: DNA mapping will be required to ascertain the species and establish the origin of the five baby orangutans housed at Nandankanan Zoological Park, said a member of the technical committee that examined their health on Wednesday.

Dr Madan Kompal, veterinary advisor to the Zoo Authority of Karnataka and a member of the committee, said it was difficult to determine whether the young apes had originated from breeding centres or the wild based

on their present physical characteristics. Proper DNA mapping would be necessary for accurate species identification, he said.

The committee, constituted on the direction of principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), visited the zoo to assess the health of the orangutans and review their housing, feeding and veterinary arrangements. The members inspected the quarantine facility while following biosecurity protocols.

Kompal said the orangutans were alert, active and displaying normal physiological functions. Most were in good condition, though a few of the younger ones appeared aggressive, which he attributed to their age.