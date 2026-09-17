Fisherwoman dies after crocodile attack in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: A 57-year-old fisherwoman died after being reportedly attacked by a crocodile near Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hemalata Das of Kharinashi village under Mahakalapada forest range. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm in Galia creek near Kharinashi.

Villagers said Hemalata along with other women was catching prawns in the creek when a crocodile suddenly attacked her. According to villager Nalini Mandal, the crocodile pounced on the woman, causing serious injuries to her legs, chest and abdomen. Other villagers present at the spot threw a fishing net over the crocodile, forcing the reptile to release its grip and preventing it from dragging Hemalata into deep water.

Hemalata was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Range officer of Mahakalapada Santanu Dalei said the Forest department would provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to the bereaved family after completion of investigation.

The incident occurred 20 days after a 70-year-old man from Gangadharprasaddia village under Rajkanika block was killed in a crocodile attack in Kharasrota river on August 25.