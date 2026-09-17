Fresh low pressure to bring heavy rainfall this weekend in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The prevailing hot and humid weather is likely to subside as a fresh low pressure area may develop over the Bay of Bengal around the weekend.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an upper-air cyclonic circulation persisted over north Thailand on Wednesday. It is likely to move over the north Andaman Sea around Friday evening. Under its influence, a low pressure area is expected to form over the same region on Saturday, it said.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The anticipated low pressure area is likely to intensify gradually and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the subsequent three to four days.”

The regional met office has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Saturday and at isolated places in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Sunday.

Once formed, it will become the 12th low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal this monsoon season. Meanwhile, due to a brief lull in rainfall activity, hot weather and high humidity has spiked in many places of the state.

Two places recorded 36 degree Celsius or more on the day. Dhenkanal was the hottest at 36.1 deg C, followed by Chandbali 36 deg C, Jharsuguda 35.6 deg C, Titilagarh and Bhadrak 35.5 deg C each and Puri 35.4 deg C. Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 34 deg C and 34.8 deg C, respectively.