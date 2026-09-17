From Subhadra to self-reliance: Odisha’s women leading the way

There was a time when women’s dreams remained confined within the walls of their homes. Today, the same women are stepping forward to shape the destiny of their families, communities and the nation. From the kitchen hearth to the frontiers of space, the journey of Indian women reflects the changing story of our nation.

In Odisha, this transformation has found a powerful expression through Subhadra: an initiative that seeks not merely to provide financial assistance, but to strengthen women’s confidence, choices and aspirations.

September 17 is, therefore, more than a date on the calendar. As Subhadra completes its second year, it marks a journey of hope, dignity and opportunity for nearly 1.03 crore women of Odisha. With a five-year commitment of over Rs 25,000 crore through direct financial assistance, the scheme is strengthening the economic foundations of countless families. But the true success of any welfare initiative lies not only in the money transferred, but in the change it creates in people’s lives.

The findings of the Subhadra review offer an encouraging insight into this change. Based on interactions with more than 22,000 beneficiaries, the proportion of women expressing interest in skill development increased from 12 per cent to 64 per cent between the initial and subsequent instalment assessments.

This is more than a statistic. It reflects a growing desire among women to invest in themselves, acquire new skills and build a more secure future.

The findings attributed to IIM Sambalpur further indicate that nearly 80 per cent of women are investing Subhadra funds towards long-term financial security, while 25.52 per cent have started their own small businesses.