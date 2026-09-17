From Subhadra to self-reliance: Odisha’s women leading the way

There was a time when women’s dreams remained confined within the walls of their homes. Today, the same women are stepping forward to shape the destiny of their families, communities and the nation. From the kitchen hearth to the frontiers of space, the journey of Indian women reflects the changing story of our nation.
In Odisha, this transformation has found a powerful expression through Subhadra: an initiative that seeks not merely to provide financial assistance, but to strengthen women’s confidence, choices and aspirations.
September 17 is, therefore, more than a date on the calendar. As Subhadra completes its second year, it marks a journey of hope, dignity and opportunity for nearly 1.03 crore women of Odisha. With a five-year commitment of over Rs 25,000 crore through direct financial assistance, the scheme is strengthening the economic foundations of countless families. But the true success of any welfare initiative lies not only in the money transferred, but in the change it creates in people’s lives.
The findings of the Subhadra review offer an encouraging insight into this change. Based on interactions with more than 22,000 beneficiaries, the proportion of women expressing interest in skill development increased from 12 per cent to 64 per cent between the initial and subsequent instalment assessments.
This is more than a statistic. It reflects a growing desire among women to invest in themselves, acquire new skills and build a more secure future.
The findings attributed to IIM Sambalpur further indicate that nearly 80 per cent of women are investing Subhadra funds towards long-term financial security, while 25.52 per cent have started their own small businesses.
The corresponding figure among scheduled caste women is reported at 30.25 per cent. SBI Research has also reported an increase in beneficiaries’ monthly account balances and purchasing power.
These findings point towards an important possibility: financial assistance can become a foundation for economic empowerment when women have the confidence and opportunity to use it productively. Yet, our responsibility does not end here. The next chapter of Subhadra must connect money with skills, skills with markets, and markets with sustainable income.
Women who wish to start or expand businesses need access to training, digital banking, credit, technology and reliable markets. Our self-help groups and their federations can play a vital role in creating this ecosystem of opportunity.
When one woman becomes economically independent, she strengthens her family. When she creates employment for others, she strengthens her community. And when millions of women move forward together, they strengthen the nation.
As we light the ‘Aashirbad Ka Diya’ on September 17, let its flame symbolise hope, service and self-reliance. Let it remind us that every woman deserves the opportunity to dream, decide and achieve.
Subhadra is not merely a scheme. It is a commitment to the dignity and aspirations of Odisha’s women. Let us continue this journey with renewed determination. Let us build self-reliant women, a self-reliant Odisha and, together, realise the dream of a self-reliant India.
With the blessings of Maa Subhadra and the leadership of our women, Odisha will move forward, and India will move forward.