High moisture content cargo: Paradip Port asks vessel to unload iron ore fines

PARADIP: After being berthed at Paradip Port for 25 days, MV OTHRYS was directed on Tuesday to unload the 26,873 tonnes of iron ore fines already loaded on the vessel after tests found that the cargo had moisture content exceeding the permissible transportable moisture limit (TML).

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier had refused to load the remaining cargo, citing concerns over excessive moisture and the safety risks associated with cargo liquefaction.

MV OTHRYS had been berthed at the South Quay berth since August 21 to load around 62,000 tonnes of iron ore fines for export to China. The vessel had loaded 26,873 tonnes but its master declined to accept the remaining 35,127 tonnes, reportedly due to concerns over excessive moisture in the cargo following the sinking of Panama-flagged MV Ocean Winner in the Bay of Bengal last month.

The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) had reportedly served a notice on MV OTHRYS asking the vessel to load its allotted cargo. However, the master restricted further loading from the designated plot, citing safety concerns. The vessel consequently remained at the berth for around 25 days.

Following the dispute over the cargo, samples of iron ore fines from two different plots along with the cargo already loaded on the vessel were collected and sent to EDOT Marine, Goa for testing on September 4. Sources said the laboratory report found the average moisture content of the cargo to be 14 per cent against the TML of 13.8 per cent. The TML is a critical safety parameter for bulk cargoes susceptible to liquefaction.