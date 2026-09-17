MSCB University asks OPHWC to hand over completed projects in seven days

BARIPADA: Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University authorities have expressed concern over alleged irregularities, and inordinate delays in infrastructure and development works on the campus.

The university registrar, Sumita Singh, has written two separate letters to the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC), the executing agency, seeking an explanation over the delay.

According to university letter No. 4542, dated August 25, around `3.89 crore has been spent on constructing iron ramps at various buildings on the campus. However, a technical team found shortcomings regarding their utility, durability and design.

The university has questioned the expenditure, stating that lifts could have been installed at a lower cost and would have been more effective. The large ramps have occupied considerable space, while their design has raised technical concerns.

The university has also expressed apprehension that the iron structures could crumble and deteriorate within a short period. In view of these deficiencies, payment of the remaining amount for the project has been withheld and an inquiry and necessary action have been ordered.