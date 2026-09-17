Odisha police file fresh FIR against ex-MLA Bikram, jail doctor for intimidating witness

BERHAMPUR: A fresh police case against former Berhampur MLA and BJD leader Bikram Panda has uncovered alleged attempts to intimidate a key prosecution witness in the Pitabas Panda murder case.

Gosaninuagaon police on Tuesday registered a case against Bikram, his associate Madan Dalai and Berhampur circle jail doctor Sushant Panigrahi following a complaint by the witness, who alleged that he was threatened and offered inducements to change his testimony.The alleged sequence of events, according to police, began on August 28 when Bikram was still in judicial custody.

Investigators claim that the former MLA and Dalai met Dr Panigrahi inside the jail premises and the doctor subsequently used his personal mobile phone to call the witness.Police sources said Bikram allegedly used the phone during the conversation to intimidate the witness and persuade him to alter his version of events.

The witness further told police that the alleged intimidation did not end with the telephone calls.On September 1,two unidentified persons allegedly confronted him near Khallikote high school ground in Gosaninuagaon and threatened him. He subsequently submitted a complaint along with audio recordings of the alleged conversations and sought police protection.

Following the complaint, police conducted a preliminary inquiry and examined material including call-detail records, audio recordings and CCTV footage.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said investigation revealed that calls were made using the jail doctor’s mobile number.

“Based on prime facie evidence,a case has been registered at Gosaninuagaon police station.Further investigation is underway,” he said.

The SP added that the administration would recommend strict departmental action against the doctor if his involvement in facilitating the prohibited communication inside the jail is established.

Bikram was granted conditional bail on September 1 after spending nearly 10 months in custody in connection with the murder of advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda on October 6, 2025.