Odisha to celebrate two years of Subhadra with programmes across 338 places

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has planned a grand celebration on Thursday to mark the two-year completion of the flagship ‘Subhadra Yojana’ by organising various programmes across the state.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar on September 17, 2024 after the BJP came to power in the state. The launching of the scheme coincides with the birthday of the prime minister.

Addressing a media conference here, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida appealed to people to light lamps in their homes to mark the occasion. She said rangoli programmes, competitions and other events have been planned at 338 locations in the state to celebrate the event.

“Special celebrations will be organised at all ICDS projects, anganwadi centres and CDPO offices across the state. Besides, the department of Women and Child Development is committed to achieving 100 per cent malnutrition-free Odisha through Poshan Abhiyan and building a nourished and developed Odisha,” the deputy CM added.

She said the initiative is aimed at highlighting the scheme’s focus on women, adding that girls who have turned 21 will be welcomed as new ‘Subhadras’. “We will light lamps tomorrow, from 6 pm to 7 pm with the resolution that they will symbolise new hope and opportunities in the lives of Odia women,” Parida said.