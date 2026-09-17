Puri to Purvodaya: Decade that changed how Odisha sees itself

In July 2013, long before he was Prime Minister, Narendra Modi came to Puri during the Rath Yatra, offered prayers at the Gundicha Temple and spent about twenty minutes with the Trinity. He then spoke to reporters in Odia. He chanted “Jai Jagannath, Bande Utkal Janani” and said that he had come from Somnath Dham to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath for the development of the nation. He also spoke of the contribution of Odias to the development of Gujarat.

I have thought about that afternoon often, because on September 17 the Prime Minister turns 76, and birthdays are a natural moment to ask what, if anything, that early affection came to mean for Odisha. What has struck me most, as someone who has had the opportunity to work in public life and now serves as Chief Minister, is the extraordinary breadth of Narendra Modi’s engagement with that transformation.

He speaks to ordinary citizens on Mann Ki Baat, giving space to their stories, ideas and achievements; in Parliament, he engages in difficult debates on the direction of the country; abroad, he carries India’s interests and ambitions to the world’s most powerful capitals. Only days ago, at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, we saw that same breadth of vision on the world stage, as India under his leadership spoke for its interests while arguing for a greater voice for the Global South in shaping the global order.

The decade has seen a pandemic, wars and geopolitical upheavals, global economic uncertainty and challenges that could easily have diverted a nation’s attention from its long-term goals. Yet, India’s development journey did not stand still.