Two brothers hurl bombs at each other over petty issue, one dies in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Two brothers allegedly hurled country-made bombs at each other in their house in Chandaka area following a dispute over talking loudly on phone, leading to the death of the elder sibling on the spot and injuries to the younger.

The deceased was identified as Mohan Padhi and the injured is his younger brother Madan. Both were in their 30s and worked as labourers. The incident took place at their house in Mahul village within Chandaka police station limits at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Police said both of them had consumed handia (fermented rice beer) and were in an intoxicated state when the incident took place. The family of four brothers, including Mohan and Madan, stayed in the same house.

They reportedly kept bombs in their house to use them to chase away wild boars who damaged their crops, during their nightly raids in the village.

As per police, Madan was talking loudly over the phone inside the house which triggered Mohan. When he opposed to it, the two entered into a heated exchange in the verandah. In a fit of rage, Mohan went inside the house, brought a bomb and hurled it at Madan while he was present at the yard.

Madan, who sustained serious injuries on his right hand, immediately brought two bombs and hurled them at Mohan, one of which struck Mohan on his head, leading to his death on the spot.