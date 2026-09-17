Two unidentified bodies found in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Two unidentified bodies were found at different places in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, with one of a woman in a decomposed state.

While the woman’s body was recovered from Kailash Chandrapur forest under Betnoti police limits, a man’s body was found floating in Budhabalanga river at Chipat Asita under Bhanjpur police limits.

Locals who went to Kailash Chandrapur forest in the morning to collect firewood spotted the woman’s decomposed body and informed police.

Betnoti IIC Krishna Pingua said the woman is believed to be between 50 and 55 years old. A plastic bag containing a doctor’s prescription was found near the body. Preliminary investigation suggested that the woman had died around four to five days ago. Other police stations were alerted to check for any missing report of a woman during the period.

Pingua said the woman’s name was not clearly visible on the prescription, but ‘Ambsikda’, Sadar police station and Shyamakhunta block were mentioned on it. Details will emerge after the postmortem and the investigation is underway, police said.

Meanwhile, fire personnel from Baripada recovered the man’s body from Budhabalanga river. Sources said some locals who had gone to the riverbank spotted the body floating in the water and informed Bhanjpur police.

The deceased is suspected to be aged around 48 years. Police sent the body to the hospital for postmortem after registering an unnatural death case. Investigation is on to establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.