12 held in Rayagada district for beating man to death on sorcery suspicion

BERHAMPUR: Police on Thursday arrested 12 people for allegedly killing a 56-year-old man on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Gunupur area of Rayagada district.

Patika Matia of Kakitar village under Gothalpadar panchayat was found dead in a roadside ditch near Nualaba on September 3. Suspecting Matia of practising witchcraft, the 12 accused beat Matia to death the previous night, said police.

Initially, it appeared to be a case of road accident as Matia’s motorcycle was found lying near his body. However, police suspected foul play during investigation into the incident.

On the night of September 2, Matia was allegedly assaulted by the accused with wooden sticks. After he died, the accused dumped his body along with his motorcycle in a ditch to make the death appear accidental.

When Matia did not return home, his family frantically searched for him. Later, they found his body and motorcycle in the ditch. The family lodged a complaint at Gunupur police station based on which a case was registered.

A forensic team and sniffer dog were taken to the crime scene and samples were collected for examination. Police subsequently identified the group allegedly involved in the fatal assault on Matia.

Police identified the accused as Bidika Ram Chandra (22), Bidika Ramesh (23), Bidika Santosh (21), Lingaraj Mandangi (24), Patika Mojesh (30), Patika Jogendra (20), Nimala Kumaru (21), Bidika Badama (20), Ravi Bidika (25), Bidika Kailash (22), Ramdas Bidika (20) and Mandangi Keshab (35), all residents of Kakitar village.

Police said wooden sticks and other articles used in the crime were seized. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.