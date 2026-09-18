2.4K ‘dead’ workers use Aadhaar to get PDS benefits in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: An audit report has found that over 2,400 nirman shramiks (NS) or building and construction workers collected their quota of subsidised foodgrains under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) despite being dead. And how!

The workers, covered under the state government’s Nirman Shramik scheme, received their ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA)/State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) despite having been declared dead and their kin being disbursed death compensation. Still, these dead workers managed to ‘authenticate’ that they were alive using Aadhaar authentication measures and collected their ration quota, reveals the audit report seen by The New Indian Express.

The audit analysed data provided by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department and found that in 2,487 cases, dead beneficiaries had received ration through authentication. The audit cited 753 cases in which kin or nominees of deceased nirman shramiks had been disbursed `15.10 crore towards death compensation. However, the same beneficiaries continued to collect their PDS quota of foodgrains by providing at least three different Aadhaar authentications.

“This implies that the beneficiary was alive and authenticating Aadhaar physically to avail ration, indicating fraudulent disbursement of death benefits,” the report said.

It also suggested that medical officers issued death certificates for beneficiaries who were alive (and kicking).