Injured pelican rescued by Odisha forest officials

KENDRAPARA: An injured spot-billed pelican was rescued from Petachela village under Mahakalapada forest range within Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district on Thursday.

The pelican, weighing around 6 kg, was spotted by a local, Bhagabat Mandal, in his field with injuries to its wings. He informed forest officials, who rescued the bird. Veterinary surgeons from Mahakalapada are treating the pelican at the forest office.

Mahakalapada forest range officer Santanu Kumar Dalei said, “After its recovery, we will release it in Bhitarkanika National Park.”

“The spot-billed pelican is protected under Schedule IV of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which prohibits the hunting and trapping of the species. Its global conservation status has been classified as Near Threatened by the IUCN Red List,” Dalei added.

Ornithologist Pramod Kumar Dhal said the spot-billed pelican is among the heaviest flying birds and can have a wingspan of up to 2.5 metres.