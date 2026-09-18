Jaundice outbreak in Odisha's government residential school, 70 girls test positive in 10 days

BERHAMPUR: Jaundice outbreak at a government tribal girls’ residential school in Rebadi under Kolnara block of Rayagada district has left authorities anxious, with more than 70 students reportedly testing positive within 10 days and around 100 more showing jaundice-related symptoms.

The school, run by the ST & SC Development department, houses around 370 girls. The first cases were reported on September 7, when six students developed symptoms including yellowing of the eyes and vomiting. As more students fell ill, health teams were deployed and blood samples of all inmates were collected.

At least five students were hospitalised on Tuesday. While four were admitted to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital, another girl was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. She was discharged on Wednesday.

Sources said the immediate concern is the school’s drinking water source. Authorities have stopped the use of a borewell on the campus after it was suspected of being linked to the outbreak. However, officials have not yet established that the borewell water caused the jaundice cases.

The students are now being supplied drinking water through tanks and have been advised to consume boiled water.

Adding to the concern, around 20 parents have taken their daughters home, opting for traditional or herbal treatment instead of continuing medical care at the hostel.

“Health teams are visiting the school every day and examining the students,” district welfare officer Asima Rao said, adding that alternative drinking water arrangements had been made.