Odisha: Pregnant woman, unborn baby die in bike accident

BARGARH : A seven-month pregnant woman along with her unborn baby was killed after the motorcycle on which she was travelling with her husband was hit by an SUV near Sukuda petrol pump under Bhatli police limits here on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Pratima Chhuriya of Antaradi village in Kapasira panchayat under Ambabhona police limits. The tragic mishap took place at around 10.30 am.

Sources said Pratima and her husband Bipin Chhuriya (26) were travelling to Bhatli on a motorcycle for an ultrasound examination at a clinic. The couple was reportedly expecting their first child as Pratima had earlier suffered three miscarriages.

Near Sukuda petrol pump, an SUV travelling from Chhattisgarh towards Hirakud reportedly hit their motorcycle. Pratima sustained critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to Bargarh district headquarters hospital in an auto-rickshaw. However, she was declared dead by the doctors. Her seven-month-old foetus also did not survive.

Sources said the couple had married around one-and-a-half years back. After enduring the pain of three previous miscarriages, they were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their child. Instead, their trip for a routine check-up ended in an unimaginable tragedy with Bipin losing both his wife and unborn child.