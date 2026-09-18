Odisha's 12 people get life sentence for witchcraft double murder

BERHAMPUR: A court in Gajapati district on Thursday sentenced 12 people to life imprisonment for killing a father-son duo five years ago over suspicion of practising witchcraft.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hara Prasad Pattnaik convicted the 12 accused under section 302/34 of the IPC and awarded them life imprisonment along with a fine of `10,000 each. In default of payment, they will undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The convicts are Joshua Gamang (36), Benjamin Gamang (40), Sanjay Gamang (28), Abhimanyu Raika (35), Kandra Gamang (67), Mikhail Gamang (55), Seto Raika (42), Jirimia Raika (42), Abraham Badoraeit (45), Junes Rait (40), Kura Rait (60) and Somnath Gamang (45), all residents of Mutaguda Saura Sahi under Adava police station limits in Gajapati district.

According to the prosecution, the convicts called Luk Dalabehera, also a local, from his house at around 5 pm on June 12, 2021. They took him to a village meeting where he was accused of practising witchcraft. Later, Luk’s son Anuk was also summoned to the spot.

At around 11 pm, the accused allegedly dragged the father-son duo towards the outskirts of the village and assaulted them. Anuk, who suffered a deep cut injury to his neck, managed to escape from the spot and reach his house. Before collapsing, he pointed towards the direction where his father was lying dead.

On June 13, 2021, the victim’s daughter lodged a complaint at Adava police station based on which a case was registered and the accused arrested.

The prosecution produced 23 witnesses and 27 documentary exhibits before the court. Additional public prosecutor Saroj Kumar Rath conducted the prosecution.