Odisha's Seva Sankalp Abhiyan sees record 8.8K unit blood collection on Day one

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday launched the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ with a state-level mega blood donation camp here and called upon the youth to devote time to social service and nation-building.

The camp, organised at the IDCO Exhibition Ground here to mark the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw collection of a whopping 8,810 units of blood against the target of 6,500 in a single day.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said, “Saving a life by donating blood reflects our highest human values. No matter how much science advances, there is no alternative to blood and it cannot be manufactured in any factory.” He urged people to donate blood and save lives.

Majhi said the state government had launched the ‘Atal Raktadan Abhiyan’ with an allocation of `50.54 crore in the 2026-27 budget to strengthen blood security in the state. The initiative includes setting up blood banks in new medical colleges and modernising existing facilities, he added.

Greeting Modi on behalf of the people of Odisha, the chief minister described him as the architect of Viksit Bharat and said the prime minister’s five decades of public service and 25 years of political leadership have brought about a transformation in the country.

On India’s rapid development under the stewardship of Modi, Majhi said the country has emerged as an influential geopolitical and economic power and is moving towards self-reliance in areas such as semiconductor and space technology.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the blood donation camp reflected the spirit of service and sacrifice. He expressed confidence that it would set a new benchmark for blood collection in the state.