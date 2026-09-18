Question paper leak allegations surface at Odisha's Utkal University; probe underway

BHUBANESWAR: Allegations over a question paper leak have surfaced at Utkal University following reports that a Plus III second semester exam paper was circulated online prior to the exam.

The Plus III second semester examination of the University began on September 12 and is being conducted across around 300 affiliated colleges, with a large number of students appearing for the test.

The exam will conclude on September 24.

However, allegations surfaced on Friday that one of the Commerce question papers of the exam was leaked on social media and instant messaging platforms a day before the scheduled examination on Thursday (September 17).

University Controller of Examination (CoE) Hrushikesh Nayak informed TNIE that the University has launched a probe into the matter.

Nayak said they have come across the matter of a question paper leak from outside sources, though no college has reported it yet.