Question paper leak allegations surface at Odisha's Utkal University; probe underway

BHUBANESWAR: Allegations over a question paper leak have surfaced at Utkal University following reports that a Plus III second semester exam paper was circulated online prior to the exam.
The Plus III second semester examination of the University began on September 12 and is being conducted across around 300 affiliated colleges, with a large number of students appearing for the test.
The exam will conclude on September 24.
However, allegations surfaced on Friday that one of the Commerce question papers of the exam was leaked on social media and instant messaging platforms a day before the scheduled examination on Thursday (September 17).
University Controller of Examination (CoE) Hrushikesh Nayak informed TNIE that the University has launched a probe into the matter.
Nayak said they have come across the matter of a question paper leak from outside sources, though no college has reported it yet.
“A committee under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor will look into it. We will also lodge a complaint with the cyber police seeking their support in the investigation,” he said.
The CoE also told media persons that if it is established that the question papers were actually leaked, the examinations will be conducted again and strict action will be taken against those involved.
The University is verifying the authenticity of the source, Nayak said.
He said that, as per the examination procedure, question papers are sealed at the university and sent to the respective colleges. The sealed papers are supposed to be opened only 30 minutes before the examination begins.
Meanwhile, students have also expressed concern over the alleged leak, with some pointing out that such incidents affect their preparation and create uncertainty over whether examinations would be conducted again.
The students also demanded a proper investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible.