Youth killed, his body set ablaze in girlfriend’s house in Deogarh

DEOGARH : A 28-year-old youth was allegedly killed and his body set ablaze by his girlfriend’s family members inside their house in Reamal under Deogarh district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Silu Ray of Babarakot village. An engineering graduate, Silu reportedly worked in Mumbai.

According to Silu’s family members, the 28-year-old was in relationship with a woman of the village for a long time. However, the woman’s family members were opposed to the relationship and on several occasions, disputes had reportedly occurred between him and her kin.

Police sources said, Silu had come to his village on Wednesday. Later in the night, he reportedly went to his girlfriend’s house to meet her. The victim’s family alleged that finding Silu at their home, the woman’s family members allegedly attacked and killed him. After his death, they allegedly poured petrol on his body and set it on fire, they added.

On receiving information about the incident, Reamal police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The woman and two members of her family have been detained for questioning.

On Thursday, a scientific team visited the crime scene for examination. The body was sent to Deogarh district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Additional SP of Deogarh Dhiraj Chapdar also visited the spot for investigation.

On the day, Silu’s family members filed a complaint in Reamal police station. IIC Binay Kerketta said the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be established. Police are yet to establish if the youth was killed over his relationship with the woman or due to some other reason, he added.

Investigation is underway to ascertain the actual motive behind the murder and involvement of others in the crime.