19-year-old killed, three injured as DJ vehicle touches high-voltage wire during idol immersion in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A 19-year-old college student was electrocuted to death and three persons sustained serious burn injuries after a vehicle-mounted DJ setup came in contact with a high-voltage overhead power line during Ganesh Puja idol immersion procession at Jayakrushnapur village under Nikirai police limits here on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Nikhili Behura, a Plus Two Arts student of Birupa College at Indupur.

According to police, several youths were carrying a giant idol of Lord Ganesh as part of the immersion procession when the DJ vehicle came in contact with the high-voltage wire. Behura and others were electrocuted after accidentally touching the vehicle and suffered severe burns.

Locals rushed the victims to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital where doctors declared Behura dead. The body was seized for postmortem. As the condition of the three injured persons was serious, they were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment, said IIC of Nikirai police station Bimal Kumar Mallick.

The IIC said the administration has imposed restrictions on use of DJ music during festival celebrations and idol immersion processions to curb noise pollution and prevent traffic disruptions on major roads.

“Despite the ban, the puja organisers used DJ sound system during the immersion procession, leading to the mishap. Police have registered a case against the DJ setup owner and members of the puja committee at Jayakrushnapur,” Mallick said. Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident is underway, the IIC said. Following the mishap, a pall of gloom has descended on Jayakrushnapur village and adjoining areas.