CM Mohan Majhi unveils Odisha Silicon Valley plan, 870-acre hub at Naraj

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced plans for developing an Odisha Silicon Valley at Naraj near Cuttack to host major semiconductor, electronics and IT projects in the state.

Majhi made the announcement at Semicon India-2026 in New Delhi, where the state also received investment proposals worth around Rs 23,600 crore with the potential to generate 6,100 jobs.

The chief minister said the project will be developed over 870 acres of land at Naraj. “Odisha is steadily building the foundation to become Eastern India’s Silicon Valley. The site is strategically placed. It has seamless connectivity to the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar urban corridor, multimodal access to the ports of Paradip and Dhamra and links to key national highways. This makes it a potential hub for the semiconductor supply chain, logistics and allied industries,” he said.

Majhi held a series of meetings with global and domestic semiconductor and technology firms, industry bodies and international delegations. They included delegations from Japan, Sweden and Taiwan and companies such as Lam Research, Applied Materials, SiCSem, 3D Glass Solutions, Cyient, Linde and HORIBA India.

The state government also signed a letter of intent with QuadQuantum for a facility to produce silicon carbide (SiC) substrate wafers. Speaking at the event, the chief minister said that Odisha’s semiconductor journey is moving rapidly from intent to implementation.

Odisha has been able to attract investments across critical areas of the semiconductor value chain and, importantly, move key projects towards execution, he said.

“Discussions with industry leaders were focused on taking this momentum forward and bringing the next set of semiconductor investments to Odisha. We want to build an ecosystem where global and Indian technology companies can manufacture, innovate and grow,” he said.