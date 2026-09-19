Congress alleges diversion, black marketing of fertilisers meant for Odisha farmers

JAJPUR: The Congress on Friday alleged that fertiliser stocks meant for farmers in Jajpur district were diverted and sold in black market by a contractor of the Odisha State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED).

Addressing mediapersons at Kuakhia here, member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Madhusmita Acharya said as per government guidelines, 60 per cent of fertilisers allocated for a district has to be supplied to PACS/LAMPCS through MARKFED.

Around 420 tonnes of different fertilisers were allocated for Jajpur district during the ongoing season. A MARKFED contractor lifted 578 tonnes of fertilisers from the government, which is more than 35 per cent of the total allotment for the district from April 1 to September 6, she said.

“Instead of distributing them to PACS/LAMPCS/dealer network in the district, the contractor sold the fertilisers in black market. This has resulted in artificial shortage of fertilisers. Thousands of farmers are now forced to buy fertilisers from the open market at a high price,” alleged Acharya.

She demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and stern action against the MARKFED contractor for blackmarketing of fertilisers.