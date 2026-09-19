Minister Ganesh Ram launches drone monitoring system for tracking industrial pollution

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on Friday launched a drone-based monitoring system for industries in the state.

Inaugurating the system on the occasion of the 43rd foundation day of the Board, Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said it will help address pollution-related complex monitoring process.

Sources said tasks such as monitoring exploration in mining areas, waste water management and green cover developed by the industries can be monitored through the drone monitoring system. It will be operated by a drone squad, he said.

The minister also laid foundation stone for four regional office buildings of the Board in Cuttack, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur. An AI chatbot of the Board was also launched, while an MoU was signed by the Board and the NALCO Research and Technology Centre (NRTC), Gothapatna, on fly ash management.

Singhkhuntia said environmental protection and pollution control require active participation from all sections of society. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on environmental protection, he said, the young people, particularly Gen Z, must get inspiration from him and raise awareness about preventing pollution and adopt environmentally friendly practices in their daily lives.

“Only through everyone’s active participation can we build a clean and healthy environment,” he said.

Organisations from various sectors were felicitated for their contributions to pollution control and environmental protection during the event.

Forest secretary Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, PCCF and HoFF K Murugesan, OSPCB member secretary Manoj V Nair and OUAT V-C Prof Prabhat Kumar Roul were present.