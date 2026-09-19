Sambalpur Cyber police arrest two women, brother in Rs 25-lakh fraud case in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Cyber Crime and Economic Offences (CC & EO) police on Friday forwarded to court three siblings for allegedly cheating a bank official of Rs 25 lakh by luring him with a fake Facebook profile and promising him double his investment through a purported currency printing/doubling machine.

Police identified the accused as Jharana Badi (38), Rajesh Badi (32) and Rajkumari Badi (24), originally from Babupada in Jharsuguda district. The two sisters, Jharana and Rajkumari, and their brother, Rajesh, were staying in a rented house at Singpali under Ainthapali police limits in Sambalpur.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo told the media the accused learnt techniques of deception through YouTube and used them to gain the victim’s confidence before executing the fraud.

The case came to light after Lipak Kumar Pradhan, a Rourkela-based branch manager of a private insurance company, approached the CC & EO police on June 29 and alleged that the accused contacted him through a fake Facebook profile in the name of ‘Disha Agrawal’. After establishing a rapport with Pradhan, she reeled him in to invest. The face on the account was Jharana’s, police said.

“The accused first established contact with the victim through a fake Facebook identity and gradually gained his confidence. Then she called him to a hotel in Sambalpur and convinced him to invest in the purported money-doubling process in presence of the co-accused,” Bhamoo said.

Convinced by the demonstration, Pradhan reportedly withdrew Rs 25 lakh from a home loan account and travelled to Angul, where he met the accused at a hotel.