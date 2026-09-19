Seven Odia pilgrims among eight killed after car swept away by rain-swollen stream in Madhya Pradesh

BHUBANESWAR: At least seven pilgrims from Odisha were among eight people killed after the car they were travelling in was swept away by a rain-swollen stream near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The victims, including three children, two women and three men, were reportedly travelling from Ujjain to visit the temple when the vehicle was caught in a strong current while attempting to cross a flooded drain. The eighth victim is said to be the driver, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said the car was recovered after the water receded on Saturday morning. The victims were reportedly from the Jayadev Vihar area of Bhubaneswar and included the owner of a well known dhaba in the city and his family members and relatives.

Heavy rainfall in the region over the past few days had reportedly caused streams and roads to overflow. Local authorities recovered identification documents and personal belongings from the vehicle, helping establish the identities of the victims.

Police and local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, including the circumstances under which the vehicle swept away in the flooded stretch.

Relatives of the deceased told media that the family had travelled to Ujjain on September 16 evening and support to return on September 21.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

"I have directed officials to coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh government and local administration to expedite all necessary procedures and ensure that the mortal remains are brought back to Odisha with due dignity. The state government stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the Chief Minister said.